Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle said he doubts Brogdon (Achilles) will be able to play in Sunday's contest against the Timberwolves, James Boyd of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Brogdon has made just three appearances since Dec. 15 due to a sore right Achilles, but the Pacers continue to evaluate his status on a game-by-game basis. Indiana has three games remaining before the All-Star break, but it's unclear if Brogdon will be able to return for any of those contests.