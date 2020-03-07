Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon: Week-to-week with torn quadriceps

Brogdon was diagnosed with a torn left quadriceps Saturday and is listed as week-to-week.

Brogdon missed Friday's game against the Bulls with what was originally called a sore left hip. An MRI later revealed a tear in his left rectus femoris, a thigh muscle, so he's now set to miss several more games. Aaron Holiday started in the backcourt next to Victor Oladipo in his absence Friday and will presumably see an increased role until he returns.