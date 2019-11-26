Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon: Well-rounded line in Monday's win
Brogdon registered 14 points (6-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt), eight assists, six rebounds and one steal in 30 minutes during Monday's 126-114 win over the Grizzlies.
Brogdon (back) returned to the lineup following a three-game absence and faced no minutes limit, though he was able to rest some down the stretch given the team's 21-point lead entering the final quarter. He'll look to provide another well-rounded stat line during Wednesday's matchup versus a strong Jazz defense.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...