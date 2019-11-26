Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon: Well-rounded line in Monday's win

Brogdon registered 14 points (6-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt), eight assists, six rebounds and one steal in 30 minutes during Monday's 126-114 win over the Grizzlies.

Brogdon (back) returned to the lineup following a three-game absence and faced no minutes limit, though he was able to rest some down the stretch given the team's 21-point lead entering the final quarter. He'll look to provide another well-rounded stat line during Wednesday's matchup versus a strong Jazz defense.