Brogdon posted 11 points (4-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt), four rebounds, four assists and one steal in 19 minutes during Thursday's 91-88 scrimmage victory over the Trail Blazers.

Brogdon was his typically productive self during the team's first competitive contest since March. Indiana will continue to need that, and more, from him if Victor Oladipo (knee) ultimately decides to opt-out of the restart. Domantas Sabonis' (foot) status is beginning to be unclear as well. With both players off the court this season, Brogdon has averaged 23.4 points, 8.2 assists and 5.7 rebounds per 36 minutes.