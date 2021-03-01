Brogdon (knee) will be a game-time decision for Monday's matchup against the 76ers, Tony East of LockedOn Pacers reports.

A sore right knee kept Brogdon out of Saturday's game against the Knicks, and he's officially listed as questionable as Monday's 7:00 PM ET tip-off approaches. Coach Nate Bjorkgren told reporters pregame that he's unsure whether Brogdon would play, but he noted that the guard was receiving treatment from the team's training staff. On Saturday, T.J. McConnell started alongside Justin Holiday in Brogdon's absence.