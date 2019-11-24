Play

Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon: Will play Monday

Brogdon (back) will play in Monday's contest against Memphis, Scott Agness of The Athletic reports.

After missing three straight games due to back soreness, Brodgon will return to the floor for Monday's matchup. The 2016 second-round selection reiterated Sunday that he's also "100 percent" healthy. With Brogdon back, Aaron Holiday will presumably slide into a backup role.

More News
Our Latest Stories