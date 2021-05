Brogdon (hamstring) will play in Thursday's play-in game against the Wizards.

Brogdon had been listed as questionable with a hamstring injury, but he will be available for the second-consecutive game as Indiana seeks to book a playoff berth. The 28-year-old played just 21 minutes in Tuesday's blowout win over Charlotte, but he may see a heavier workload Thursday if the game remains close.