Brogdon (hamstring) will play Tuesday against the Hornets, Tony East of the West Indianapolis Community News reports.

Brogdon will return to the court Tuesday after missing the Pacer's final 10 games of the regular season. Expect the guard to play in short stints of about 5-6 minutes, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports. With Aaron Holiday (toe) and Edmond Sumner (knee) also available, expect the guard to receive limited playing time as he makes his return from injury.