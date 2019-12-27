Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon: Won't go Friday
Brogdon (groin) has been ruled out for Friday's game against Miami, Jeremiah Johnson of Fox Sports Indiana reports.
Brogdon will miss his second straight contest due to a groin injury. Aaron Holiday is set to draw another start at point guard in his place.
