Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon: Won't play Friday
Brogdon (hip) is out for Friday's game against the Bulls, J. Michael of The Indianapolis Star reports.
As expected, Brogdon will sit out Friday due to left hip soreness. In his stead, Aaron Holiday and T.J. McConnell should see extra run.
