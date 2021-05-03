Brogdon (hamstring) is unavailable for Monday's game against the Wizards, J. Michael of The Indianapolis Star reports.

The 28-year-old was considered questionable due to soreness in his right hamstring, and he'll be sidelined for the second consecutive contest. Caris LeVert could receive another start at the point for Indiana, and T.J. McConnell also figures to have an increased role. Brogdon's status for the back-to-back set versus the Hawks and Kings on Wednesday and Thursday remains up in the air.