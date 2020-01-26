Play

Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon: Won't play Sunday

Brogdon (concussion) did not practice Saturday and is out for Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers, J. Michael of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Brogdon will miss a second straight game as a result of a concussion. Aaron Holiday and T.J. McConnell should continue seeing increased run in Brogdon's absence.

