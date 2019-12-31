Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon: Won't return
Brogdon (back) will not return to Tuesday's game against Philadelphia.
Brogdon departed during the first quarter with a sore back and the Pacers will hold him out of the remainder of the game. Consider him day-to-day for the time being.
