Pacers head coach Nate McMillan said Monday that Brogdon has yet to participate in practice since the team arrived at the Walt Disney World complex in Orlando last week for the resumption of the NBA season, Scott Agness of The Athletic reports.

Brogdon's arrival in the Orlando bubble was slightly delayed while he awaited full clearance from COVID-19 after testing positive for the illness in late June, but the point guard confirmed Wednesday that he was ready to rejoin the Pacers. At this point, the 27-year-old may just be waiting to clear certain COVID-19-related protocols before being allowed to practice, but assuming he's able to get in some on-court work this week, he should be available for the Pacers' first game in Orlando on Aug. 1 versus the 76ers. Because of his delayed integration into practice along with the fact that he missed 17 of the Pacers' 65 games prior to the NBA's hiatus due to a variety of injuries, Brogdon may face some sort of minutes restriction when the season resumes.