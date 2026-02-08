This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Pacers' Micah Potter: Available to play
Potter (hip) is available for Sunday's game in Toronto.
Potter is dealing with a bruised hip, but he'll push through the pain and make himself available for Sunday's game. Potter is averaging 6.8 points per game on 43.8 percent shooting from the field and 90.6 percent at the stripe this season.