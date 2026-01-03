Potter recorded 16 points (5-10 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 28 minutes during Friday's 123-113 loss to the Spurs.

Potter pushed Jay Huff out of the starting lineup Friday, and the former made the most of his opportunity with career highs in points and three-pointers. Potter signed a non-guaranteed contract with the Pacers on Dec. 26, and he should continue to see ample playing time for as long as Isaiah Jackson is in the league's concussion protocol.