Potter posted 19 points (6-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 12 rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal across 27 minutes in Wednesday's 115-110 win over the Nets.

Potter shifted to a bench role after starting Tuesday's overtime win over New York, though he still saw significant playing time. The big man turned in an extremely efficient performance and finished as Indiana's second-leading scorer while setting a new career-high mark in points. He also grabbed a team- and season-high 12 boards, securing his third double-double on the campaign. Although the Wisconsin product has seen meaningful playing time of late, Ivica Zubac's (ankle) eventual return to action will likely eat into Potter's minutes.