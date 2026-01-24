Potter supplied 10 points (4-9 FG, 2-7 3Pt), 10 rebounds and one assist in 25 minutes off the bench during Friday's 117-114 victory over the Thunder.

The double-double was his second of the season, with the other coming in Orlando on Jan. 4, and just the third of Potter's career. The fifth-year forward has pushed his way into a fairly consistent role in the Pacers' frontcourt since signing with the team just after Christmas, and through 11 games (two starts) in January, Potter is averaging 17.7 minutes, 7.5 points, 4.4 boards, 1.4 threes and 1.0 assists.