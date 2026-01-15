Potter ended with zero points (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt), one rebound and one steal across eight minutes during Wednesday's 115-101 loss to Toronto.

Potter's role continues to change on a nightly basis, logging a season-low eight minutes in the loss. After some encouraging performances earlier in the month, Potter has regressed of late. In four appearances over the past week, he has averaged just 6.0 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.5 three-pointers in 11.2 minutes per game.