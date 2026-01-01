Potter posted eight points (2-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds and three assists across 26 minutes during Wednesday's 112-110 loss to the Magic.

Potter ended up starting the second half of this contest with the team in need of a spark. He could be someone to monitor in deeper leagues if he can build some momentum from this game. Through four appearances in Indiana, he's averaging 16.8 minutes with 5.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists.