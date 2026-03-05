Pacers' Micah Potter: Heads back to locker room
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Potter exited Wednesday's game against the Clippers in the second quarter due to an apparent right ankle injury, Scott Agness of FieldhouseFiles.com reports.
Potter appeared to turn his ankle and hobbled down the court before eventually limping to the locker room. If he's unable to return, Jay Huff will likely see increased playing time the rest of the way.
More News
-
Pacers' Micah Potter: Questionable to return Wednesday•
-
Pacers' Micah Potter: Efficient 18 points off bench•
-
Pacers' Micah Potter: Adds 19 points off bench•
-
Pacers' Micah Potter: Drops career-high 23 points•
-
Pacers' Micah Potter: Available Tuesday•
-
Pacers' Micah Potter: Likely to play Tuesday•