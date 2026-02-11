site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Pacers' Micah Potter: Iffy for Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Potter is questionable for Wednesday's game against Brooklyn due to a left ankle sprain.
The Pacers are going to be very thin Wednesday, so Potter's status will be worth monitoring closely. Potter will be a candidate to see a sizable workload if he's able to push through the ankle issue.
