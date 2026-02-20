Potter notched 14 points (5-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and one assist over 27 minutes during Thursday's 112-105 loss to the Wizards.

Potter scored in double digits for the third straight game, having now also played at least 26 minutes in four consecutive appearances. While his ceiling remains somewhat limited, if he is going to continue playing a sizeable role, he should at least be on the radar in standard fantasy leagues.