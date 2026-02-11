Potter logged 10 points (3-9 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and three assists over 29 minutes during Tuesday's 137-134 overtime win over the Knicks.

Potter moved into the starting lineup for no real reason other than Rick Carlisle likes to experiment with his openers. Despite the promotion, Potter offered very little to get excited about, continuing what has been a mediocre run of late. In 12 games over the past month, he sits outside the top 300 in nine-category leagues, averaging just 5.7 points and 4.2 rebounds in 18.0 minutes per contest.