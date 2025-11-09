Morris notched three points (1-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds and one steal in 15 minutes during Saturday's 117-100 loss to the Nuggets.

Morris played his first game for the Pacers, logging 15 minutes off the bench. Brought in to provide the team with some much-needed guard depth, Morris is likely to serve as the second or third point guard on the roster. At this point, there is no reason to think he will sniff fantasy value.