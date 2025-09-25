Morris is dealing with a calf injury, and the Pacers have decided not to sign him, Tony East of WTHR Channel 13 Indianapolis reports.

Morris had agreed to sign a one-year deal with Indiana on Tuesday, though the injury has caused the team to move in a different direction. The veteran guard will try to find a new home elsewhere once he recovers from his calf injury. In the meantime, the Pacers will likely now turn back to the open market to search for backcourt depth behind Andrew Nembhard and T.J. McConnell.