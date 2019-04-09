Pacers' Myles Turner: Absent from injury report
Turner (ankle) is not on the injury report for Wednesday's game against the Hawks.
After landing awkwardly on his right ankle, Turner was forced to leave Sunday's game against the Nets. However, it doesn't look like the injury is anything serious, so the big man should be a full go for Wednesday's regular season finale.
