Turner (back) is available for Monday's contest against the 76ers, Tony East of SI.com reports.

After being viewed as questionable due to lower back soreness, Turner will officially suit up for his seventh consecutive game. Across Turner's past six games, the 6-foot-11 center is averaging 22.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 2.5 blocks over 32.0 minutes.