Pacers' Myles Turner: Active on defense

Turner provided 16 points (7-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, two steals, two blocks and an assist over 26 minutes in the Pacers' loss to the Warriors on Monday.

Turner had a productive all-around game in Monday's loss, most notably contributing a pair of blocks and a pair of steals on defense. Turner has now recorded two blocks in seven straight games, and he leads the league in blocks per game with 2.8.