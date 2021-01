Turner went for 20 points (9-14 FG, 2-7 3Pt), eight rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal in 36 minutes during Friday's 108-105 loss to the Hornets.

After a down performance in the first of two games against the Hornets, Turner bounced back with his fourth 20-point performance in five games. Turner has also contributed much on the defensive side, averaging 4.0 blocks and 1.2 steals per game.