Pacers' Myles Turner: Agrees to extension with Indiana

Turner (ankle) agreed to a four-year, $80 million extension with the Pacers on Tuesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

This was a no-brainer move for the Pacers, as Turner, when healthy, has shown that he's the prototypical center for the modern NBA. Turner is coming off a career-best season from behind the arc, making 35.7 percent of his threes while attempting over two per game, and he has proven in back-to-back seasons that he is a legitimate floor spacer in the frontcourt. The main concern for Turner right now is health, as he only appeared in 65 games last season, but it isn't a large enough concern where the Pacers wouldn't consider locking up the big man for the next four seasons. Turner, however, did tweak his left ankle during practice Monday, but he is expected to play in Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies.