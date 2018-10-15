Pacers' Myles Turner: Agrees to extension with Indiana
Turner (ankle) agreed to a four-year, $80 million extension with the Pacers on Tuesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
This was a no-brainer move for the Pacers, as Turner, when healthy, has shown that he's the prototypical center for the modern NBA. Turner is coming off a career-best season from behind the arc, making 35.7 percent of his threes while attempting over two per game, and he has proven in back-to-back seasons that he is a legitimate floor spacer in the frontcourt. The main concern for Turner right now is health, as he only appeared in 65 games last season, but it isn't a large enough concern where the Pacers wouldn't consider locking up the big man for the next four seasons. Turner, however, did tweak his left ankle during practice Monday, but he is expected to play in Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies.
More News
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Tweaks ankle, but expects to play Wednesday•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Doesn't practice Saturday•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Resting Saturday•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Fills stat sheet in limited minutes•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Fouls out in Game 7 loss•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Limited in Game Six victory•
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...