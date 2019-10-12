Pacers' Myles Turner: Another big game Friday

Turner finished with 13 points (5-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, five blocks, three assists, and two steals in 28 minutes during Friday's 105-87 preseason victory over the Bulls.

Turner put up a stellar line Friday, contributing across the board in the Pacers comfortable victory. He has been putting together a nice preseason and appears set for a strong season. His shot-blocking, in particular, has been fantastic, blocking five shots in two of the three games thus far. He is a good chance to lead the league in blocks this season with Mitchell Robinson attempting to curb his fouls. Turner is going in the second round of many drafts with his only real flaw being his lack of rebounding numbers from the center position.