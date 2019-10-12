Pacers' Myles Turner: Another big game Friday
Turner finished with 13 points (5-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, five blocks, three assists, and two steals in 28 minutes during Friday's 105-87 preseason victory over the Bulls.
Turner put up a stellar line Friday, contributing across the board in the Pacers comfortable victory. He has been putting together a nice preseason and appears set for a strong season. His shot-blocking, in particular, has been fantastic, blocking five shots in two of the three games thus far. He is a good chance to lead the league in blocks this season with Mitchell Robinson attempting to curb his fouls. Turner is going in the second round of many drafts with his only real flaw being his lack of rebounding numbers from the center position.
More News
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Five swats in preseason debut•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Magnificent season ends Sunday•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Resting Wednesday•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Absent from injury report•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Questionable to return Sunday•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Leads way in loss to Celtics•
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
2019 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.