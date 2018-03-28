Pacers' Myles Turner: Another lackluster showing in win

Turner tallied only seven points (2-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, two blocks and one steal across 30 minutes in Tuesday's 92-81 win over the Warriors.

That's three straight single-digit point tallies for Turner, who's shot an unsightly 21.7 percent over that span, and 23.6 percent (9-for-36) over his last four games overall. Those figures are especially alarming considering that Turner has been doing most of his shooting from in front of the arc during that stretch, as he's only five of the tries he's put up have been from distance. While he usually helps make up for scoring shortfalls with strong work on the glass, Turner will need to pick it back up on the offensive end to maximize his value in the fantasy postseason.