Pacers' Myles Turner: Another single-digit scoring tally Thursday

Turner managed nine points (3-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists, three rebounds, two blocks and one steal across 27 minutes in Thursday's 106-103 win over the Kings.

The second-year big man has now shot under 40.0 percent in five straight games, which has led to four single-digit point totals. Turner's rebounds have been down in three of the last four contests as well, as he's hauled in either two or three boards in those games. The trio of Thaddeus Young, Bojan Bogdanovic and Victor Oladipo are gobbling up a lion's share of the usage on the Pacers' first unit at present, and Turner's spotty shooting isn't helping him maximize the shots he does take.