Pacers' Myles Turner: Another single-digit scoring tally Thursday
Turner managed nine points (3-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists, three rebounds, two blocks and one steal across 27 minutes in Thursday's 106-103 win over the Kings.
The second-year big man has now shot under 40.0 percent in five straight games, which has led to four single-digit point totals. Turner's rebounds have been down in three of the last four contests as well, as he's hauled in either two or three boards in those games. The trio of Thaddeus Young, Bojan Bogdanovic and Victor Oladipo are gobbling up a lion's share of the usage on the Pacers' first unit at present, and Turner's spotty shooting isn't helping him maximize the shots he does take.
More News
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Another lackluster showing in win•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Disappears Friday•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Returns from injury with solid game•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Will play Monday vs. Lakers•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Game-time call Monday•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Questionable Monday vs. Lakers•
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.