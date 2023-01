Turner (ankle) is available for Friday's game against the Bucks, Scott Agness of FieldhouseFiles.com reports.

Turner dealt with a sprained right ankle ahead of Friday's matchup but will be able to suit up for a seventh consecutive game. He's posted double-doubles in two of his last three appearances and has averaged 21.3 points and 10.7 rebounds in 33.7 minutes per game during that time.