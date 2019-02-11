Pacers' Myles Turner: Available to play Monday

Turner (knee) will play Monday against the Hornets.

Turner emerged from Saturday's win over the Cavaliers with a sore right knee, but as expected, the issue won't keep the big man from missing any additional action. Since the start of February, Turner is averaging 16.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.6 blocks and 1.6 steals in 26.8 minutes.

