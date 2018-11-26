Pacers' Myles Turner: Available to play Monday

Turner (ankle) is available to play Monday against the Jazz.

Turner missed Friday's game with an ankle injury, but he's been cleared to return Monday after practicing with no issues over the weekend. Over his last five games, the big man is averaging 10.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.2 blocks across 26.6 minutes per contest.

