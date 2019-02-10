Pacers' Myles Turner: Available to return
Turner (knee) is available to return to Saturday's contest against the Cavaliers, Jeremiah Johnson of Fox Sports Indiana reports.
It seems Turner's injury is relatively minor, as he'll be able to return to Saturday's game. Still, it's possible he lands on the injury report ahead of Monday's game against the Hornets.
