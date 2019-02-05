Pacers' Myles Turner: Available vs. Lakers

Turner (thigh) has been cleared to play Tuesday against Los Angeles.

Turner picked up a right thigh bruise during Monday's matchup with New Orleans, but after being given the green light to play Tuesday, he figures to handle his normal workload and start at center. He's been an impressive source of fantasy production of late, posting averages of 18.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.7 blocks and 1.3 assists in his previous three contests.