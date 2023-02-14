Turner (back) was spotted taking part in Tuesday's practice, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Lower-back soreness kept Turner sidelined for Monday's 123-117 loss to the Jazz, but his presence at practice bodes well for his chances of returning to action Wednesday against the Bulls. If the Pacers opt to err on the side of caution by holding Turner out through the All-Star break, Daniel Theis and Isaiah Jackson would likely fill most of the minutes at center Wednesday for the second straight contest.