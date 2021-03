Turner (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game against the Pistons, Jeremiah Johnson of Fox Sports Indiana reports.

The 25-year-old sat out Monday's loss to the Bucks with a sprained left ankle, but his absence will be limited to one game. Turner is averaging 12.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, 4.2 blocks and 1.4 assists in 27.2 minutes over his past five games.