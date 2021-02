Turner recorded 22 points (9-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, five blocks and three assists Tuesday in a 134-116 win versus Memphis.

Turner has now recorded a stat line of 20 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks three times this season. The difference with this one was Turner's five assists, which marked his highest tally in a game since 2018. After finishing January with a subpar nine-point outing against the Sixers, Turner commenced February with one of his best performances to date.