Turner scored 21 points (5-9 FG, 11-16 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, three blocks and an assist in 33 minutes during Monday's 129-114 win over the Raptors.

Despite the fact that he's playing through a fractured right hand, Turner delivered another big performance on the glass and in the paint. The 24-year-old big picked up his fourth double-double of the season (all of which have come in his last seven games) and swatted away at least three blocks for an incredible ninth straight contest. Turner's averaging 15.7 points, 7.6 boards, 4.4 blocks, 1.7 threes and 1.2 steals over that nine-game stretch, and if the knee injury Domantas Sabonis picked up Monday proves to be serious, Turner might become even busier in the rebounding department.