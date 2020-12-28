Turner ended with 10 points (3-10 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, five blocks and two steals in 29 minutes during Sunday's 108-107 victory over Boston.

Turner continues to block shots at an astonishing rate, totaling another five in the narrow victory. It has been a terrific start to the season for Turner, although his playing time remains a little underwhelming. It appears he is capped at around 30 minutes for the time being. While this is certainly not the end of the world, it is frustrating given foul trouble is not a concern.