Turner tallied 16 points (4-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, five blocks and one assist in 29 minutes during Sunday's 109-106 overtime victory against the Heat.

The 24-year-old continues blocking shots at an alarming rate, leading the league in that category by a fair margin. Turner has now swatted at least one shot in every game this season, averaging 3.4 blocks over 39 games. The Defensive Player of the Year hopeful is also averaging career highs in three-pointers (1.4) and steals (0.9) per game.