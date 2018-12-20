Pacers' Myles Turner: Blocks five shots in loss
Turner totaled 10 points (3-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 14 rebounds, five blocks, one assist, and one steal in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 99-96 loss to Toronto.
Turner swatted five shots Wednesday, adding 14 rebounds and 10 points. The blocks have been there for Turner all season but it has been his rebounding numbers that have taken off as of late. He has reached double-digits in boards in seven of his past 12 games. His play, in general, has improved drastically over the month of December and he should be rostered in all formats.
