Turner registered 15 points (6-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and four blocks across 36 minutes during Saturday's loss to the Suns.

Turner continued his scorching start to the season as he hit his average of 4.1 blocks per game with another four swats and also managed his first double-double of the season. The 24-year-old center's ridiculous block average to start the season likely isn't totally sustainable, but he's looking comfortable in his role to start the year, which hasn't always been the case. Turner is shooting just 28.2 percent to start the season from three-point land despite his effort in this loss, which would be his worst mark from downtown since his rookie campaign.