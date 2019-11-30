Pacers' Myles Turner: Blocks four shots Friday

Turner amassed 17 points (5-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-8 FT), six rebounds, four blocks and one assist in 38 minutes during Friday's 105-104 victory over Atlanta.

Turner blocked another four shots Friday, bringing his season average to 2.7 per game. Unfortunately, that is where the good news ends when considering Turner's overall fantasy value thus far. He is just the 70th ranked player in standard leagues, buoyed almost completely by his shot-blocking ability. He is certainly not a drop in any format but there is a buy-low window here if you think he can get things going on the offensive end in the coming weeks.