Turner totaled 11 points (4-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, four blocks, one assist and one steal in a 132-124 loss to the Wizards on Monday.

Turner continued his phenomenal play on defense and has now recorded 3-plus blocks in five consecutive games. The center hasn't been great offensively, averaging just 9.9 points in the nine games he's played since the All-Star break. His inconsistency on offense hasn't affected his production on defense, as he is averaging 4.1 blocks over that same stretch and is still the NBA's leading shot blocker at 3.5 per game this season.