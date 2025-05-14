Turner posted 10 points (3-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds and four blocks across 33 minutes during Tuesday's 114-105 victory over Cleveland in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Turner blocked at least four shots for the fourth time this postseason, anchoring the Pacers' defense to perfection. Although his offensive output was somewhat underwhelming, for the most part, Turner has provided adequate production on both ends of the floor, scoring at least 15 points in seven of the past 10 games. Indiana will now move on to face either the Knicks or the Celtics in the Conference Finals.